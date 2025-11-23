The G20 Leaders' Summit concluded in South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the foundational efforts by India, Brazil, and Indonesia. He emphasized the significance of the Global South in shaping this year's agenda, highlighting commitments to cooperative action on pressing global concerns.

President Ramaphosa underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation, stressing that shared goals outshine differences. The summit's Declaration embodies commitments to global peace, poverty eradication, and urgent climate action, reaffirming the G20's role as a platform for international economic cooperation.

Ramaphosa placed Africa's growth at the heart of the G20 agenda, urging collaboration to harness its potential. While the US attempted to disrupt the summit's final agreements, the Presidency handover will proceed without their participation, underscoring South Africa's pivotal role in global economic discourse.

