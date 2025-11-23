Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

At the recent G20 summit in South Africa, developing countries spotlighted the urgent need for climate action and debt alleviation as pivotal issues directly impacting their economies. The assembly served as a platform for these nations to establish themselves as valuable economic partners, especially in sectors like mining, technology, and artificial intelligence.

South Africa was praised for championing an inclusive agenda aimed at addressing global inequality, despite the absence of the United States, which boycotted the summit. The gathering included representatives from the African Union, European Union, and several developing nations such as Zimbabwe, Namibia, Jamaica, and Malaysia, further broadening the dialogue beyond traditional G20 members.

Speeches by leaders like Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the need for investment-focused debt relief and fair financial practices. The summit also addressed climate change impacts, with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness noting the destructive potential of climate-induced disasters. The event marked a significant emphasis on inequality, setting priorities for African and global south nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)