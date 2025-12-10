Left Menu

Haryana Launches Debt Relief for Farmers: A Fresh Start with One-Time Settlement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a One-Time Settlement scheme to waive outstanding interest on loans for farmers. Effective until March 31, 2026, this initiative relieves over 6.8 lakh farmers and poor laborers and applies to additional crop loans. Deceased farmers' families benefit if they settle the principal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:52 IST
Haryana Launches Debt Relief for Farmers: A Fresh Start with One-Time Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to assist the farming community, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme aimed at clearing overdue loans of the state's Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). Eligible until March 31, 2026, the scheme provides a crucial respite to indebted farmers and their families.

Under this initiative, farmers who clear the principal amount of their loans will see their outstanding interest waived, resulting in a financial relief of Rs 2,266 crore. This decision impacts over 6.81 lakh farmers and laborers across Haryana and is expected to rejuvenate the state's agrarian economy.

Moreover, the scheme benefits families of 2.25 lakh deceased farmers, offering an interest waiver of approximately Rs 900 crore, contingent on settling the principal. Additionally, eligible farmers can access new loans in three instalments for future crops, optimizing their agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025