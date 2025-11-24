Japan's Wage Negotiations: A Rising Tide Amid Economic Pressures

In Japan, early indicators for next year's wage negotiations suggest robust pay increases, despite challenges posed by U.S. tariffs affecting profits. This development bolsters the Bank of Japan's potential decision to further raise interest rates.

Labor unions are steadfast in their demands for substantial wage hikes, a stance that complements sustained wage growth and supports consumer spending. This scenario gives the BOJ confidence in boosting rates without jeopardizing economic recovery.

Rengo, Japan's most prominent labor group, advocates for more than 5% wage increases in 2026, reflecting its 2025 demands. Although U.S. tariffs impact sectors such as automotive, many firms, buoyed by a resilient yen and strong orders, anticipate continuing generous pay raises.

