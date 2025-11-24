EarlyJobs AI Targets $2 Million to Revolutionize Indian Recruitment

EarlyJobs AI, a rapidly expanding recruitment platform founded in 2024 in Ramnagar, India, is looking to secure $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round. This initiative follows its recent ₹1.2 crore seed funding success, showcasing strong investor confidence due to the company's innovative model and quick growth trajectory.

The startup has significantly impacted India's job market by facilitating over 30,000 interviews and forming a network of more than 300 freelance women recruiters. EarlyJobs AI has also achieved remarkable growth of over 200 percent in the past year. Its franchise network, launched in 2025, has reaching 22 locations nationwide, tackling challenges faced by women, students, and employers alike.

Filling a critical gap in India's employment sector, EarlyJobs AI addresses various barriers such as lack of flexible work options for women and inadequate placement systems in rural colleges. The platform's AI engine enhances candidate selection processes, reducing hiring time and improving match accuracy. EarlyJobs AI aims to further expand its franchise operations across India while supporting 10,000 freelance women recruiters. The company plans to reinforce college collaborations and advance its AI-driven hiring engine.

