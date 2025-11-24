Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Drone Op

Russian air defenses intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones across three regions, including some targeting Moscow. This led to temporary flight restrictions at Moscow's airports. Drones were also downed in the Bryansk and Kaluga regions. Emergency services immediately responded to the incidents, according to Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones on Monday. The drones were targeted over three Russian regions, aiming at Moscow, according to the Russian defense ministry.

In response, the Russian capital's three main airports had to impose brief restrictions on incoming and outgoing flights. Drones were also neutralized over the Bryansk region, which shares a border with Ukraine, and the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a statement indicating that emergency services were promptly deployed to the sites of the downed drones to assess and handle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

