Russian Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Drone Op

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones on Monday. The drones were targeted over three Russian regions, aiming at Moscow, according to the Russian defense ministry.

In response, the Russian capital's three main airports had to impose brief restrictions on incoming and outgoing flights. Drones were also neutralized over the Bryansk region, which shares a border with Ukraine, and the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a statement indicating that emergency services were promptly deployed to the sites of the downed drones to assess and handle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)