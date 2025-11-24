Left Menu

Adani Group Shines: Record Earnings and Robust Growth Mark First Half FY26

The Adani Group's first-half FY26 results reveal impressive growth with record earnings driven by core infrastructure sectors. The group invested Rs 67,870 crore to enhance its asset base, achieving strong financial metrics despite heavy investments. Adani credits disciplined expansion and India's infrastructure push for the gains.

The Adani Group has reported record earnings for the first half of FY26, showcasing a robust performance driven by significant investments and strong growth in its core infrastructure businesses.

During this period, the conglomerate invested Rs 67,870 crore, boosting its total assets to Rs 6.77 lakh crore and setting a firm path to achieving its Rs 1.5 lakh crore annual capex target.

A notable 83% of the EBITDA came from its utilities, transport, and infrastructure sectors. The group maintained strong credit metrics, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3x and a cash balance of Rs 57,157 crore, highlighting financial discipline amid expansive growth.

