Nucleus Software: Setting New Benchmarks in Workplace Excellence and Fintech Innovation

Nucleus Software, headquartered in Noida, India, has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® certification, which evaluates workplace culture and employee experience. This honor illustrates the company's dedication to creating a nurturing work environment based on trust, fairness, and people-centric leadership.

Co-founder Vishnu R. Dusad and CEO Parag Bhise expressed pride in the company's cultural foundation, emphasizing that it is not an initiative but the very essence of Nucleus' operational ethos. Swati Patwardhan, CHRO, added that this recognition reinforces their commitment to employee growth, diversity, and an inclusive work culture.

As a key player in the global fintech industry, Nucleus Software supports over 200 financial institutions with digital solutions that facilitate advanced lending and transaction processes. Their flagship products, FinnOne Neo® and FinnAxia®, along with other digital services, are crafted to aid institutions in achieving digital transformation goals efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)