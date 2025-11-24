Tejas Aircraft Crash Sends HAL Shares Into Descent

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) witnessed a significant dip in its share value, closing over 3% lower. The downfall follows the crash of a Tejas aircraft during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, marking a tragic event for the Indian aerospace giant.

During trading hours on the BSE, HAL's stock plummeted 8.48% to Rs 4,205.25. Although it regained some ground, it still ended the day with a 3.31% decline at Rs 4,443. On the NSE, the shares hit a low of Rs 4,405 and concluded at Rs 4,445.10, down 3.26% from the previous session.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal from Himachal Pradesh. This marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft developed by HAL in the past 20 months. The company expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the pilot's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)