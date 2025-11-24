Mizoram Pushes for Critical Border Road Funding

Mizoram has approached the central government for financial assistance to construct vital border roads, according to an official statement on Monday.

During a meeting with Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, Chief Minister Lalduhoma requested funding for two significant road projects: the Pukzing–Silsury road in the north-western Mamit district and the Champhai–Tualpui road, both bordering Bangladesh, the statement revealed.

These projects had previously received unanimous approval from the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee of the DoNER Ministry in August. In response, Scindia assured that the projects would receive funding either in the current or next fiscal year, contingent on fund availability. Accompanying the Chief Minister were Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and other advisors, the statement added.

