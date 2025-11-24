Air India's Transitory Dip in US Travel Demand: A Fleeting Challenge

Air India is experiencing a temporary dip in travel demand to the US, attributed to airspace curbs and visa issues. Despite these challenges, the airline's chief, Campbell Wilson, remains optimistic about the market's long-term prospects.

North America is crucial for Air India as it works on modernizing its fleet, which currently includes Boeing 777 aircraft. The airline operates to six North American destinations with 51 weekly flights using Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s.

Wilson mentioned that the current challenges are transitory, stating the company has alternative strategies to remain agile. Additionally, Air India is transitioning its fleet, reducing its Boeing 777 numbers by 2026. Flexi contracts have been offered to pilots to manage this change effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)