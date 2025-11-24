Textile Trade Ties: India and Afghanistan Weave New Partnerships
India and Afghanistan discussed enhancing textile trade by leveraging India's expertise as the world's second-largest cotton producer. Afghan representatives focused on strengthening their textile sector, creating jobs, and improving farmer training. Both nations explored cooperation in technical support, training, shipments, visas, and industry engagement.
- Country:
- India
India and Afghanistan are exploring new horizons in textile trade, with Kabul keen to draw on India's vast experience as a global cotton giant, an official announcement stated on Monday.
A prominent Afghan delegation, under the leadership of Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Relations, engaged in dialogues with their Indian counterparts, headed by A Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor from the Ministry of Textiles.
The discussions reflected Afghanistan's ambitions to revitalize its textile industry, boost job creation, and enhance farmer training. Meanwhile, India remains a substantial textile supplier to Afghanistan, contributing USD 68.7 million in exports in 2024. Both nations aim to collaborate through technical support, training, and smoother logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)