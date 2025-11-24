Textile Trade Ties: India and Afghanistan Weave New Partnerships

India and Afghanistan are exploring new horizons in textile trade, with Kabul keen to draw on India's vast experience as a global cotton giant, an official announcement stated on Monday.

A prominent Afghan delegation, under the leadership of Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Relations, engaged in dialogues with their Indian counterparts, headed by A Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor from the Ministry of Textiles.

The discussions reflected Afghanistan's ambitions to revitalize its textile industry, boost job creation, and enhance farmer training. Meanwhile, India remains a substantial textile supplier to Afghanistan, contributing USD 68.7 million in exports in 2024. Both nations aim to collaborate through technical support, training, and smoother logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)