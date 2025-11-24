Left Menu

Textile Trade Ties: India and Afghanistan Weave New Partnerships

India and Afghanistan discussed enhancing textile trade by leveraging India's expertise as the world's second-largest cotton producer. Afghan representatives focused on strengthening their textile sector, creating jobs, and improving farmer training. Both nations explored cooperation in technical support, training, shipments, visas, and industry engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:56 IST
Textile Trade Ties: India and Afghanistan Weave New Partnerships
  • Country:
  • India

India and Afghanistan are exploring new horizons in textile trade, with Kabul keen to draw on India's vast experience as a global cotton giant, an official announcement stated on Monday.

A prominent Afghan delegation, under the leadership of Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Relations, engaged in dialogues with their Indian counterparts, headed by A Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor from the Ministry of Textiles.

The discussions reflected Afghanistan's ambitions to revitalize its textile industry, boost job creation, and enhance farmer training. Meanwhile, India remains a substantial textile supplier to Afghanistan, contributing USD 68.7 million in exports in 2024. Both nations aim to collaborate through technical support, training, and smoother logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

 Global
2
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
3
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
4
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025