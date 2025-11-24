Northern Railway Boosts Revenue with Mega E-Auction

Northern Railway's Jammu Division has successfully conducted a mega e-auction, projected to bring in Rs 2.80 crore over the next five years, for multi-purpose stalls at various stations, officials announced on Monday.

The initiative, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, seeks to boost non-fare revenue and asset monetisation.

Stalls have been allocated at stations including the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, enhancing amenities and supporting local businesses, offering convenience and comfort to passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)