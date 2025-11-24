Left Menu

Northern Railway Boosts Revenue with Mega E-Auction

Northern Railway's Jammu Division successfully conducted a mega e-auction for multi-purpose stalls, set to generate Rs 2.80 crore over five years. This strategic initiative, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, aims to boost asset monetisation, enhance non-fare revenue and improve passenger amenities across key stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:03 IST
Northern Railway's Jammu Division has successfully conducted a mega e-auction, projected to bring in Rs 2.80 crore over the next five years, for multi-purpose stalls at various stations, officials announced on Monday.

The initiative, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, seeks to boost non-fare revenue and asset monetisation.

Stalls have been allocated at stations including the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, enhancing amenities and supporting local businesses, offering convenience and comfort to passengers.

