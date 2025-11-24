Tragic Bus Collision Claims Six Lives in Tenkasi

A tragic accident occurred in Tenkasi district on Monday, as a collision between two private buses resulted in six fatalities and 56 injuries. According to police sources, the collision was attributed to overspeeding and possible negligent driving by one of the bus drivers.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a relief package for the victims, including compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the deceased's families and aid for the injured. Local authorities, including police and fire personnel, swiftly conducted a rescue operation, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact cause. High-level government officials have been instructed to ensure the injured receive adequate medical treatment, highlighting the state's commitment to public safety and well-being.

