Tragic Bus Collision Claims Six Lives in Tenkasi

A severe collision between two private buses in Tenkasi district resulted in six deaths and 56 injuries. The accident was reportedly caused by overspeeding and negligent driving. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced financial aid for the victims' families and assured high-quality medical care for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident occurred in Tenkasi district on Monday, as a collision between two private buses resulted in six fatalities and 56 injuries. According to police sources, the collision was attributed to overspeeding and possible negligent driving by one of the bus drivers.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a relief package for the victims, including compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the deceased's families and aid for the injured. Local authorities, including police and fire personnel, swiftly conducted a rescue operation, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact cause. High-level government officials have been instructed to ensure the injured receive adequate medical treatment, highlighting the state's commitment to public safety and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

