Boosting Bilateral Ties: Afghanistan's Ambitious Trade Outreach to India

Afghanistan is on a mission to elevate its economic relations with India, aiming to surge bilateral trade beyond the existing USD 1 billion mark. Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi outlined multiple strategies during a press conference, emphasizing the resolve to attract both private and public sector investments.

Azizi pointed out the completed resolution of visa issues, which paves the way for Afghan businessmen to travel for trade, and for patients to seek medical treatment in India. The minister underscored the importance of alternate trade routes, suggesting potential pathways through Iran or Pakistan amid regional hurdles at the Attari-Wagah border.

As part of boosting trade prospects, Azizi announced upcoming tax incentives for new sector investments, highlighting potential areas such as mining, IT, and health. His delegation's meetings with Indian officials also concluded with the decision to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in Kabul and New Delhi to further cement trade relations.

