Left Menu

Boosting Bilateral Ties: Afghanistan's Ambitious Trade Outreach to India

Afghanistan is gearing up to enhance trade relations with India, targeting a boost beyond the current USD 1 billion mark. Afghan Commerce Minister Azizi highlights investment opportunities in various sectors and announces resolved visa issues to facilitate smoother exchanges for both trade and medical purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:45 IST
Boosting Bilateral Ties: Afghanistan's Ambitious Trade Outreach to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan is on a mission to elevate its economic relations with India, aiming to surge bilateral trade beyond the existing USD 1 billion mark. Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi outlined multiple strategies during a press conference, emphasizing the resolve to attract both private and public sector investments.

Azizi pointed out the completed resolution of visa issues, which paves the way for Afghan businessmen to travel for trade, and for patients to seek medical treatment in India. The minister underscored the importance of alternate trade routes, suggesting potential pathways through Iran or Pakistan amid regional hurdles at the Attari-Wagah border.

As part of boosting trade prospects, Azizi announced upcoming tax incentives for new sector investments, highlighting potential areas such as mining, IT, and health. His delegation's meetings with Indian officials also concluded with the decision to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in Kabul and New Delhi to further cement trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025