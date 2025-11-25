Air India Grounds Flights After Volcanic Eruption

Air India has implemented flight cancellations as a safety measure in response to the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption. The eruption necessitated precautionary checks on aircraft that passed through or near impacted airspaces.

This proactive strategy aims to mitigate any potential risks to passenger and crew safety, while maintaining operational integrity.

The airline is dedicated to ensuring all necessary inspections are carried out promptly, to allow for the safe resumption of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)