Air India Grounds Flights After Volcanic Eruption

Air India has cancelled multiple flights for safety reasons following the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano. The decision was made to perform precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over affected areas. The airline is prioritizing passenger safety amidst potential airborne risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:17 IST
Air India Grounds Flights After Volcanic Eruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air India has implemented flight cancellations as a safety measure in response to the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption. The eruption necessitated precautionary checks on aircraft that passed through or near impacted airspaces.

This proactive strategy aims to mitigate any potential risks to passenger and crew safety, while maintaining operational integrity.

The airline is dedicated to ensuring all necessary inspections are carried out promptly, to allow for the safe resumption of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

