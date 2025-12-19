Left Menu

Security Heightened at Bangladesh High Commission After Turmoil

Security has been intensified at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi due to violent protests in Bangladesh. The unrest follows the death of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, confirmed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The measures aim to prevent any breach of law and order amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:17 IST
Security Heightened at Bangladesh High Commission After Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security arrangements have been tightened at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, following violent protests sparked by the death of the significant leader Sharif Osman Hadi. This was confirmed by a senior police officer on Friday.

Bangladesh is gripped by tension after the confirmation of Hadi's death by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in a televised address, leading to widespread protests, attacks, and vandalism the previous night.

''We have intensified security arrangements at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday night. No breaches of law and order will be permitted,'' the officer stated explicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025