Security Heightened at Bangladesh High Commission After Turmoil

Security arrangements have been tightened at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, following violent protests sparked by the death of the significant leader Sharif Osman Hadi. This was confirmed by a senior police officer on Friday.

Bangladesh is gripped by tension after the confirmation of Hadi's death by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in a televised address, leading to widespread protests, attacks, and vandalism the previous night.

''We have intensified security arrangements at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday night. No breaches of law and order will be permitted,'' the officer stated explicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)