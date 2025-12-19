Nationwide 'Good Governance Week' Strengthens Grassroots Citizen Engagement

The Centre has rolled out the 'Good Governance Week' initiative, aiming to enhance citizen-focused governance by reinforcing public service delivery at the grassroots level. The move comes with a robust administrative strategy as part of the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign, officially launched by Rachna Shah from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The annual event, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has evolved into an action-oriented drive ensuring government services reach citizens efficiently and grievances are promptly addressed. Special camps are being organized across districts for on-the-spot grievance resolution, and daily progress during the implementation phase will be closely monitored and reported.

In the preparatory phase leading to the implementation week, significant achievements have been documented: over 2 lakh grievances were redressed, and more than 21 lakh service delivery applications were disposed of. The effort underscores the importance of administrative responsiveness, with plans for district workshops to further manifest effective governance initiatives and public engagement.

