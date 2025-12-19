Left Menu

Nationwide 'Good Governance Week' Strengthens Grassroots Citizen Engagement

The Centre launched 'Good Governance Week', focusing on citizen-centric governance. Led by DARPG's Rachna Shah, the initiative emphasizes grassroots service delivery and grievance resolution. Districts reported significant progress in service applications and grievances addressed, with workshops planned to showcase successful governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:17 IST
Nationwide 'Good Governance Week' Strengthens Grassroots Citizen Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has rolled out the 'Good Governance Week' initiative, aiming to enhance citizen-focused governance by reinforcing public service delivery at the grassroots level. The move comes with a robust administrative strategy as part of the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign, officially launched by Rachna Shah from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The annual event, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has evolved into an action-oriented drive ensuring government services reach citizens efficiently and grievances are promptly addressed. Special camps are being organized across districts for on-the-spot grievance resolution, and daily progress during the implementation phase will be closely monitored and reported.

In the preparatory phase leading to the implementation week, significant achievements have been documented: over 2 lakh grievances were redressed, and more than 21 lakh service delivery applications were disposed of. The effort underscores the importance of administrative responsiveness, with plans for district workshops to further manifest effective governance initiatives and public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025