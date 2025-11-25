Left Menu

Yatra Online's Leadership Shake-Up: A New Era Begins

Yatra Online Ltd announced a major leadership change as Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi transitions to Executive Chairman, while Siddhartha Gupta steps in as CEO. This strategic move aims to boost growth, focus on global expansion, and enhance shareholder value, leveraging Gupta's expertise in enterprise technology and SaaS.

  • Country:
  • India

Yatra Online Ltd unveiled a significant leadership transition on Tuesday, announcing that Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi will now serve as Executive Chairman of the board. This decision coincides with the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 25, according to a regulatory filing.

Shringi, who has been at the helm since the company's inception, will focus on steering Yatra's long-term vision towards global expansion, innovation, and maximizing shareholder value. He will collaborate closely with the board and leadership team to drive these strategic initiatives.

This leadership shift is aimed at propelling the next growth phase for Yatra. With over 25 years in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Gupta's expertise in scaling businesses and forging strong customer partnerships will support Yatra's B2B-first strategy. In the past year, Yatra onboarded 148 new corporate clients, representing potential business worth over Rs 700 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

