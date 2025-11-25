Left Menu

Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Arshdeep Singh visits GB Realty's flagship project, OPUS ONE in New Chandigarh, expressing admiration for the luxury development's design and lifestyle. The visit highlights the landmark project offering stunning views and premium amenities. GB Realty celebrates the occasion as a distinguished honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:08 IST
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE
After adding a G-Wagon to his garage, Indian cricket star and Punjab IPL pacer Arshdeep Singh has now moved a step closer to selecting his luxury home. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arshdeep Singh, the cricket sensation, recently toured the prestigious OPUS ONE project by GB Realty in New Chandigarh. The visit underlined the luxury development's appeal, offering breathtaking Shivalik valley vistas from each apartment and world-class lifestyle amenities.

Singh was notably impressed with the project's innovative design, scale, and exclusive features. He expressed keen interest in acquiring a home within this landmark, known as Punjab and New Chandigarh's first Platinum-Rated Iconic Tower. GB Realty extended their gratitude for Singh's visit, marking it a significant recognition for the development.

The GB Realty team warmly received Singh, wishing him continued success in his career. The event highlighted the mutual appreciation between the rising sports star and the flagship hyper-luxury residential venture.

