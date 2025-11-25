Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Arshdeep Singh, the cricket sensation, recently toured the prestigious OPUS ONE project by GB Realty in New Chandigarh. The visit underlined the luxury development's appeal, offering breathtaking Shivalik valley vistas from each apartment and world-class lifestyle amenities.

Singh was notably impressed with the project's innovative design, scale, and exclusive features. He expressed keen interest in acquiring a home within this landmark, known as Punjab and New Chandigarh's first Platinum-Rated Iconic Tower. GB Realty extended their gratitude for Singh's visit, marking it a significant recognition for the development.

The GB Realty team warmly received Singh, wishing him continued success in his career. The event highlighted the mutual appreciation between the rising sports star and the flagship hyper-luxury residential venture.