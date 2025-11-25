BLS International Expands with Cyprus-Russia Visa Deal

BLS International Services announced on Tuesday that it has signed a contract with the Embassy of Cyprus in Russia to offer full-scale visa outsourcing services.

As part of this agreement, BLS International will manage Cyprus visa application processes in Russia, setting up centers in nine major cities to provide efficient, secure, and customer-friendly visa services.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, stated the collaboration with the Embassy of Cyprus in Russia marks a significant milestone. It highlights the company's dedication to delivering services with integrity and global standards, aiming to ensure seamless travel experiences to Cyprus. BLS, operating in over 70 countries, has further strengthened its footprint across Asia and Europe with key contracts in various nations, including India, China, and Kazakhstan, as announced by the company.

