Quad Partners Boost Indo-Pacific Humanitarian Readiness
Quad partners conducted their first Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Field Training Exercise to enhance logistics capacity for effective humanitarian responses. Taking place December 8-12, this exercise strengthened disaster response capabilities among Australia, India, Japan, and the US, reflecting their commitment to a free Indo-Pacific.
The Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Field Training Exercise marks a significant step in enhancing the humanitarian response capabilities among the Quad nations of Australia, India, Japan, and the US. Held from December 8 to 12, the training aimed to boost coordination for rapid disaster management across the region, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.
In conjunction with Operation Christmas Drop, the exercise was conducted at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated the Quad successfully carried out their first Field Training Exercise to improve shared logistics capacity, vital for supporting areas hit by natural calamities.
This initiative highlights the Quad's commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and involves various logistics, training, and coordination activities. The membership continues to explore ongoing IPLN activities and confidence-building measures as part of their strategic regional objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
