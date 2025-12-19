Left Menu

High Court Holds Officials in Contempt Over Delays

The Jharkhand High Court has issued contempt notices to officials of the road construction and personnel departments for failing to comply with court orders. Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad set a date for framing charges. The case, initiated by the Diploma Engineering Association, will be revisited on January 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:55 IST
High Court Holds Officials in Contempt Over Delays
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a firm stand by issuing contempt notices to the secretaries of the road construction and personnel departments. This action comes after these departments failed to comply with previous court orders, prompting serious legal repercussions.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad delivered the notices, indicating the gravity of the situation. The case has been scheduled for further proceedings, where charges are expected to be framed against the officials for not adhering to court directives.

This legal action was instigated by the Diploma Engineering Association, headed by Satya Mohan Ghosh. The lawmakers await the next hearing, set for January 22, when the issue of compliance will be addressed again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025