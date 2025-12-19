High Court Holds Officials in Contempt Over Delays

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a firm stand by issuing contempt notices to the secretaries of the road construction and personnel departments. This action comes after these departments failed to comply with previous court orders, prompting serious legal repercussions.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad delivered the notices, indicating the gravity of the situation. The case has been scheduled for further proceedings, where charges are expected to be framed against the officials for not adhering to court directives.

This legal action was instigated by the Diploma Engineering Association, headed by Satya Mohan Ghosh. The lawmakers await the next hearing, set for January 22, when the issue of compliance will be addressed again.

