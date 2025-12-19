Political Pressures and the Sabarimala Gold Probe: Satheesan's Allegations

The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, has raised serious allegations against the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) regarding the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case. He accused the CMO of exerting undue pressure on the Special Investigation Team (SIT), with the aim of shielding key figures from interrogation and arrest. Satheesan claimed that political considerations, particularly concerning the upcoming local body elections, were the motivations behind the CMO's actions.

Satheesan clarified that while he did not doubt the integrity of the SIT, which comprises competent officers appointed by the Kerala High Court, he believed that the officers faced immense pressure from the higher echelons of the government. He noted that the investigation's pace had been noticeably affected by these pressures. He welcomed a probe by a central agency, as the gold was taken to Tamil Nadu, but insisted that it must remain free from political influences.

Potential issues regarding past financial transactions and an international network related to the case were cited by Satheesan. He suggested that the gold might have been sold to a wealthy individual and warned of inter-state implications. Furthermore, he called for the interrogation of former Travancore Devaswom Board officials, highlighting possible connections with the crime. Satheesan alleged further plots to pilfer gold artefacts in 2024, which were reportedly thwarted by court intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)