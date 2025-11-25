Ind-Ra Revises India's GDP Growth Projection Amid Global Shifts

In a significant revision, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has adjusted India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from a previous 6.3% estimate. This upward revision follows the high growth rate of 7.8% recorded in the April to June quarter, and a more favorable-than-expected global trade environment despite US tariff hikes.

According to Ind-Ra's chief economist, Devendra Kumar Pant, changes in both domestic and international conditions led to the update. Key positive factors include faster inflation decline and increased real wage rates, especially in rural regions, alongside GST rationalization.

Looking forward, Ind-Ra notes that a swift Indo-US trade agreement and favorable winter weather could boost growth beyond the projected 7%. However, weaker-than-expected demand might counteract these benefits. Export challenges are noted, with Indian exports to the US declining significantly, though a trade deal could improve the situation.

