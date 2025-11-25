Left Menu

Pioneering Robotic Surgery Transforms Women's Healthcare at Medicover Hospital

Medicover Hospital in Bengaluru achieved a significant milestone in women's healthcare by treating a 45-year-old woman suffering from severe health issues through a dual robotic surgery. This innovative approach underlines their expertise in robotic and minimally invasive surgeries, marking a promising advancement in treating complex medical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:17 IST
Pioneering Robotic Surgery Transforms Women's Healthcare at Medicover Hospital
4-kg Uterus Removed After Eight Years of Pain: Medicover Whitefield Performs Breakthrough Dual Robotic Operation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for women's healthcare, Medicover Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, successfully treated a 45-year-old woman who endured nearly eight years of suffering from severe menstrual bleeding, anemia, and chronic abdominal pain. The patient was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus, comparable to a six-month pregnancy, due to multiple fibroids and adenomyosis.

Led by Dr. Sabiha Anjum Shaik, the hospital implemented a groundbreaking dual robotic surgery that combined a robotic hysterectomy with hernia repair. This innovative approach offered precise surgical precision, reduced recovery time, and allowed the patient to quickly resume her daily activities.

Dr. Shaik expressed satisfaction in restoring the patient's quality of life, while Dr. Anil Krishna of Medicover Hospitals emphasized how modern healthcare technology is revolutionizing outcomes for patients with complex gynecological issues. This achievement highlights Medicover's commitment to minimally invasive surgery and sets a benchmark in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Sixth Term or Change: St Vincent's Pivotal Election

Historic Sixth Term or Change: St Vincent's Pivotal Election

 Global
2
International Mission: US-Russian Crew Embarks on Space Journey

International Mission: US-Russian Crew Embarks on Space Journey

 Russian Federation
3
Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

 Global
4
Delhi Metro Takes Charge Against Dust Pollution with Anti-Smog Guns

Delhi Metro Takes Charge Against Dust Pollution with Anti-Smog Guns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025