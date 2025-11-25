Pioneering Robotic Surgery Transforms Women's Healthcare at Medicover Hospital

In a significant advancement for women's healthcare, Medicover Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, successfully treated a 45-year-old woman who endured nearly eight years of suffering from severe menstrual bleeding, anemia, and chronic abdominal pain. The patient was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus, comparable to a six-month pregnancy, due to multiple fibroids and adenomyosis.

Led by Dr. Sabiha Anjum Shaik, the hospital implemented a groundbreaking dual robotic surgery that combined a robotic hysterectomy with hernia repair. This innovative approach offered precise surgical precision, reduced recovery time, and allowed the patient to quickly resume her daily activities.

Dr. Shaik expressed satisfaction in restoring the patient's quality of life, while Dr. Anil Krishna of Medicover Hospitals emphasized how modern healthcare technology is revolutionizing outcomes for patients with complex gynecological issues. This achievement highlights Medicover's commitment to minimally invasive surgery and sets a benchmark in the field.

