MAHE Celebrates Chancellor's 90th Birthday with Commemorative Postal Cover

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Karnataka commenced its 33rd Convocation by unveiling a unique commemorative postal cover in honor of its Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai's 90th birthday.

The ceremony, held at KMC Greens, was attended by MAHE's senior leadership, graduates, and esteemed guests who celebrated both academic milestones and Dr. Pai's influential legacy in education and healthcare. The postal cover, launched by Sri. Ramesh Prabhu of the Indian Postal Service, is a testament to Dr. Pai's lasting impact on society.

Dr. Pai's visionary leadership and lifelong dedication have earned MAHE global recognition, including the Institute of Eminence status in 2020. The event underscored MAHE's dedication to its heritage and its continuous growth as a leading multidisciplinary university in India.