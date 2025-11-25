Left Menu

MAHE Celebrates Chancellor's 90th Birthday with Commemorative Postal Cover

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched a special postal cover to celebrate Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai's 90th birthday at its 33rd Convocation. The event highlighted Dr. Pai's contributions to education and healthcare, symbolizing his legacy and leadership that propelled MAHE's prominence nationally and globally.

Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:21 IST
Special Postal Cover Launched at MAHE's 33rd Convocation to Honour Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Karnataka commenced its 33rd Convocation by unveiling a unique commemorative postal cover in honor of its Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai's 90th birthday.

The ceremony, held at KMC Greens, was attended by MAHE's senior leadership, graduates, and esteemed guests who celebrated both academic milestones and Dr. Pai's influential legacy in education and healthcare. The postal cover, launched by Sri. Ramesh Prabhu of the Indian Postal Service, is a testament to Dr. Pai's lasting impact on society.

Dr. Pai's visionary leadership and lifelong dedication have earned MAHE global recognition, including the Institute of Eminence status in 2020. The event underscored MAHE's dedication to its heritage and its continuous growth as a leading multidisciplinary university in India.

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

