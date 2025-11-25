Raheja Universal Unveils Ultra-Modern World Trade Center in Navi Mumbai

In a landmark event, Raheja Universal unveiled the state-of-the-art World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at the Raheja District, Vashi NX, reinforcing its transformative role in Navi Mumbai's real estate market. The inauguration was celebrated with distinguished guests from the World Trade Center Association and other key global stakeholders.

This newly launched hub represents a pivotal step in establishing the Raheja District as the region's premier destination for mixed-use developments. The event highlighted the global significance and economic potential of WTC Navi Mumbai, offering local businesses the opportunity to expand their global footprint and enhance the region's commercial landscape.

Ashish Raheja, CEO of Raheja Universal, emphasized the commitment to quality and strategic vision, reiterating the aspiration for Navi Mumbai to become a high-value business destination. This venture is expected to serve as a catalyst for global trade and cooperation, marking Navi Mumbai as a prominent player on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)