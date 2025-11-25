Left Menu

Raheja Universal Unveils Ultra-Modern World Trade Center in Navi Mumbai

Raheja Universal inaugurated the futuristic World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at Raheja District, Vashi NX, marking a pivotal milestone. The launch promises global connectivity, trade facilitation, and strategic infrastructure synergy, poised to bring significant socio-economic benefits and position Navi Mumbai on the international trade map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:30 IST
From L to R: Mr. Peter Yep, Ms. Crystal Edn, Mr. Ashish Raheja, Mr. Scott Wang, unveiling the Grand lobby of Prime at WTC Navi Mumbai at Raheja District. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark event, Raheja Universal unveiled the state-of-the-art World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at the Raheja District, Vashi NX, reinforcing its transformative role in Navi Mumbai's real estate market. The inauguration was celebrated with distinguished guests from the World Trade Center Association and other key global stakeholders.

This newly launched hub represents a pivotal step in establishing the Raheja District as the region's premier destination for mixed-use developments. The event highlighted the global significance and economic potential of WTC Navi Mumbai, offering local businesses the opportunity to expand their global footprint and enhance the region's commercial landscape.

Ashish Raheja, CEO of Raheja Universal, emphasized the commitment to quality and strategic vision, reiterating the aspiration for Navi Mumbai to become a high-value business destination. This venture is expected to serve as a catalyst for global trade and cooperation, marking Navi Mumbai as a prominent player on the international stage.

