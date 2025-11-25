Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellations

Brussels Airport is experiencing significant disruptions as 110 of 203 incoming flights are being canceled, in addition to previously scrapped departures, a result of a nationwide strike.

According to a spokesperson, rerouting the canceled flights will be a responsibility of the airlines, leaving 93 incoming flights unaffected so far.

The strike involves airport security and ground-handling staff, rallying against governmental austerity measures, further stressing the importance of addressing such contentious issues effectively.

