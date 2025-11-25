Left Menu

Brussels Airport Grounded: Nationwide Strike Causes Massive Flight Cancellations

Brussels Airport is set to cancel 110 of 203 incoming flights due to a nationwide strike. Affected are both departures and some incoming flights, with airlines tasked with rerouting. The strike, involving airport staff, protests governmental austerity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels Airport is experiencing significant disruptions as 110 of 203 incoming flights are being canceled, in addition to previously scrapped departures, a result of a nationwide strike.

According to a spokesperson, rerouting the canceled flights will be a responsibility of the airlines, leaving 93 incoming flights unaffected so far.

The strike involves airport security and ground-handling staff, rallying against governmental austerity measures, further stressing the importance of addressing such contentious issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

