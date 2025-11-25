Left Menu

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

The National Statistics Office survey reports a slight increase in employment within the Unincorporated Sector Enterprises from July to September 2025. Despite global challenges, the sector showed resilience and growth, notably in the manufacturing domain. A steady rise in internet usage and urban workforce was also observed.

  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey by the National Statistics Office revealed a marginal increase in employment within Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, climbing from 12,85,72,500 in the previous quarter to 12,85,95,600 during July-September.

Despite global challenges, the unincorporated sector demonstrated resilience, especially in manufacturing, where employment and establishment numbers rose. An uptick in internet usage among enterprises and urban workforce was noted.

The survey highlighted women's workforce contribution at 28.70%, a rise in urban employment, and a growing dependency on hired labor, signaling economic expansion and adaptation in a challenging global context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

