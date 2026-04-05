Tamil Nadu's Resilient Growth Amid Central Government Challenges

Tamil Nadu has become a shining example of regional growth, boasting an 11.19% growth rate, according to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Despite this success, he criticized the lack of support from the BJP-led union government, which failed to allocate new projects or funds in the last Union Budget.

Stalin also accused the central government of trying to erode the state's cultural identity with policies like the 'Three-Language Policy.' He condemned the silence of opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami, who, he argued, is complicit through an alliance with the BJP.

Looking ahead, Stalin described the upcoming election as a choice between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and a 'Delhi Team' that ignores state needs. Promising infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, he urged voters to decisively support the regional cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)