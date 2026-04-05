Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Resilient Growth Amid Central Government Challenges

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's impressive growth despite limited support from the union government. He criticized the central administration for neglecting the state and urged voters to choose between regional progress or external influence in the coming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:12 IST
Tamil Nadu's Resilient Growth Amid Central Government Challenges
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has become a shining example of regional growth, boasting an 11.19% growth rate, according to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Despite this success, he criticized the lack of support from the BJP-led union government, which failed to allocate new projects or funds in the last Union Budget.

Stalin also accused the central government of trying to erode the state's cultural identity with policies like the 'Three-Language Policy.' He condemned the silence of opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami, who, he argued, is complicit through an alliance with the BJP.

Looking ahead, Stalin described the upcoming election as a choice between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and a 'Delhi Team' that ignores state needs. Promising infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, he urged voters to decisively support the regional cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

 India
2
Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India
3
Global Minds: Political Tensions, Energy Crises, and Tech Battles

Global Minds: Political Tensions, Energy Crises, and Tech Battles

 Global
4
A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026