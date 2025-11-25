Tragic Plane Crash: Food Aid Mission Ends in Disaster in South Sudan

A devastating plane crash occurred in South Sudan when a flight transporting food aid for the international charity Samaritan's Purse went down in Unity State. Tragically, all three crew members perished in the crash, which has cast a shadow over the humanitarian efforts in the region.

The aircraft, operated by Nari Air, had been en route from the capital, Juba, carrying two tonnes of vital supplies intended for individuals displaced by recent floods. Speaking to Reuters, Samaritan's Purse deputy director in South Sudan, Bikram Rai, confirmed the tragic loss of life.

The crash took place approximately 20 kilometers from Leer Airstrip in the oil-rich territory of Unity State, near South Sudan's border with Sudan. Nari Air, which provides both cargo and passenger charter services, has yet to comment on the incident, and specifics regarding the aircraft remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)