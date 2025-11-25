Left Menu

Reflections on Vande Bharat: Creator's First Ride

Sudhanshu Mani, the architect behind India's first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train, experienced a mixed journey on his creation. While he praised the train's aesthetics and hygiene, Mani expressed disappointment over low occupancy and the absence of a sleeper variant. He criticized delays in launching the sleeper version and the train's restricted speed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:10 IST
Seven years since the launch of India's first Vande Bharat train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its creator, Sudhanshu Mani, finally journeyed onboard. Initiated in 2019, the train symbolized India's entry into indigenous semi-high-speed transport, carrying with it Mani's vision and engineering expertise.

Boarding at Lucknow's Charbagh station en route to Prayagraj, Mani reflected on both positives and drawbacks. The exteriors largely remained true to his design, albeit with some waviness, and the Executive Class showcased commendable cleanliness. However, he noted unnecessary design elements like the red carpet strip, and was critical of the occupancy rates—Executive Class under 25% and Chair Car below half capacity.

Mani lamented the lack of a sleeper variant, attributing this to the poor turnout. Expressing hope for a sleeved-up model, he criticized the train's potential yet limited by a 130 kmph speed cap, though built for 160 kmph. His reflections cast light on the challenges and future prospects for India's rail advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

