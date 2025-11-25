Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway Gears Up for Fog Season with Enhanced Safety Measures

Northeast Frontier Railway is implementing several measures to ensure train safety during foggy weather. This includes equipping locomotives with fog safe devices, upgrading signaling systems, and conducting safety training for personnel. Visibility and safety are prioritized through enhanced infrastructure and operational strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:34 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway Gears Up for Fog Season with Enhanced Safety Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is taking significant steps to ensure passenger and train safety amid the anticipated foggy weather conditions. In line with new guidelines from the Railway Board, NFR is equipping its locomotives with cutting-edge fog safe devices to aid loco pilots in recognizing signals and markers despite low visibility, according to a recent release.

To further bolster safety during fog, the zone is upgrading its automatic signaling systems to align with revised reliability and safety standards. Infrastructure enhancements include ensuring the availability of detonators, lime-marking track locations for better visibility, refurbishing signal boards and gates with luminous strips, and outfitting rear coaches with LED-based flasher tail lamps.

Continuous safety preparedness is reinforced with measures such as retro-reflective 'STOP' boards in fog-prone areas. The NFR is also focusing on enhanced operational procedures like rationalizing train movements and conducting extensive training for personnel to manage fog operations effectively. Visibility Test Objects are being installed at stations to assist in assessing fog intensity, ensuring timely and safe interventions when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

 Global
2
Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

 India
4
Suryakumar Yadav's Dream: A Final Showdown Against Australia at Ahmedabad

Suryakumar Yadav's Dream: A Final Showdown Against Australia at Ahmedabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025