Northeast Frontier Railway Gears Up for Fog Season with Enhanced Safety Measures

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is taking significant steps to ensure passenger and train safety amid the anticipated foggy weather conditions. In line with new guidelines from the Railway Board, NFR is equipping its locomotives with cutting-edge fog safe devices to aid loco pilots in recognizing signals and markers despite low visibility, according to a recent release.

To further bolster safety during fog, the zone is upgrading its automatic signaling systems to align with revised reliability and safety standards. Infrastructure enhancements include ensuring the availability of detonators, lime-marking track locations for better visibility, refurbishing signal boards and gates with luminous strips, and outfitting rear coaches with LED-based flasher tail lamps.

Continuous safety preparedness is reinforced with measures such as retro-reflective 'STOP' boards in fog-prone areas. The NFR is also focusing on enhanced operational procedures like rationalizing train movements and conducting extensive training for personnel to manage fog operations effectively. Visibility Test Objects are being installed at stations to assist in assessing fog intensity, ensuring timely and safe interventions when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)