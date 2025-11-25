Mizoram: The Unofficial Ginger Capital of India

Mizoram is on the verge of being officially recognized as the 'Ginger Capital of India,' after a recommendation made during a 'Stakeholders Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce' held in New Delhi.

The event, organized by NITI Aayog and the Mizoram government, underscored the state's rapid rise in ginger production. Covering strategies for market expansion, processing enhancements, and ecosystem improvements, it brought together Farmer Producer Organisations, industry representatives, and entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the state's commitment to supporting agriculture through minimum support price schemes. He also emphasized ongoing policy improvements and invited stakeholders to the upcoming Ginger Buyer–Seller Meet in Aizawl.

