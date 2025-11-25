India's Obesity Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat

The escalating obesity rates in India pose a significant threat to the nation's economy, costing an estimated $28.9 billion annually, according to a recent report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. 'Building on Success to Secure India's Future Health' warns of obesity's role as a primary health and economic concern.

The report emphasizes India's potential to spearhead global prevention efforts. With robust digital infrastructure, a broad primary care network, and leading pharmaceutical capabilities, India is uniquely positioned to swiftly implement a prevention-focused health system. Such measures could reduce preventable illnesses, increase productivity, and improve life expectancy in India.

Calling for decisive action, the report suggests initiatives such as stronger regulations on food products with high fat, sugar, and salt content. It advocates for digital risk assessments via platforms like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and e-Sanjeevani, alongside promoting healthier lifestyles through digital incentives. The report also recommends planning for accessible anti-obesity drugs as India moves towards generic medicine rollout. (ANI)

