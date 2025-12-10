Teenager Stabbed to Death in Delhi: Three Minors Apprehended

In a tragic incident in North West Delhi's Kanjhawala area, the police have apprehended three minors accused of fatally stabbing a teenager. The incident followed an altercation in which the victim reportedly slapped the perpetrators.

Authorities received a PCR call about the stabbing at approximately 1.45 pm and promptly dispatched a team to Savitri Hospital, where the teenage victim succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention. The Delhi Police registered a case under Sections 103(1) for murder and 3(5) for joint liability of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The crime scene was thoroughly examined by forensic experts from FSL Rohini who collected evidence. With robust technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police successfully identified and apprehended the suspects. The minors, reportedly school dropouts, confessed to the crime under interrogation, revealing the location of the murder weapon. Investigations suggest the attack stemmed from previous hostilities between the boys, aggravated by a slapping incident. Further investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)