Milano-Cortina 2026: Olympic Torch Relay Ignites Ticket Sales

The International Olympic Committee announced that organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have sold nearly 70% of the available tickets. Hopes are high that the ongoing torch relay will further accelerate sales.

As of now, approximately 1 million of the 1.4 million tickets issued for the February 6-22 Games have been sold. The torch relay began last week, traversing Italy in an effort to bolster enthusiasm for the upcoming events.

Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi emphasized that while Olympic sales are strong, Paralympic ticket sales are lagging behind. He hopes the torch relay will close this gap. Critical preparations, especially for competition venues like Milan's ice hockey rink, are underway.