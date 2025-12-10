Milano-Cortina 2026: Olympic Torch Relay Ignites Ticket Sales
Organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have sold nearly 70% of their tickets. The ongoing torch relay aims to boost sales further. A total of 1.4 million tickets are available for the Olympics, and 255,000 for the Paralympics. Upcoming test events are being carefully coordinated.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The International Olympic Committee announced that organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have sold nearly 70% of the available tickets. Hopes are high that the ongoing torch relay will further accelerate sales.
As of now, approximately 1 million of the 1.4 million tickets issued for the February 6-22 Games have been sold. The torch relay began last week, traversing Italy in an effort to bolster enthusiasm for the upcoming events.
Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi emphasized that while Olympic sales are strong, Paralympic ticket sales are lagging behind. He hopes the torch relay will close this gap. Critical preparations, especially for competition venues like Milan's ice hockey rink, are underway.
ALSO READ
IOC's Upcoming Policy: The Future of Transgender Athletes in the Olympics
IOC to Announce Future of Transgender Athlete Eligibility
Delhi Revamps: Partnership with IOCL to Transform Capital Aesthetic
AIOCD Urges PM Modi to Shut Down Illegal E-Pharmacies, Citing Health Risks
Biocon's Strategic Biologics Integration: A Game-Changer in Global Pharma