Bharti Airtel Shares Dip After ICIL Offloads Rs 7,190 Crore Stake

The Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL), associated with telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, executed a significant sale of shares in Bharti Airtel. On Wednesday, ICIL offloaded 3.43 crore equity shares, equivalent to a 0.56% stake in the telecom company, for an approximate value of Rs 7,190 crore or USD 806 million.

This move impacted Bharti Airtel's market performance, with its stock declining by 3% to Rs 2,097.50 on the NSE and dropping 2.81% to Rs 2,100 on the BSE. The sale was finalized at a floor price of Rs 2,096.70 per share, reflecting a 3% discount from Tuesday's closing price of Rs 2,161.60 per share on the NSE.

ICIL previously held a 1.48% stake at the end of the September quarter, according to stock exchange data. Post-transaction, its stake reduced to 0.92%, aligning with a pattern of ownership restructuring by promoter entities, including Bharti Telecom Ltd and Singtel's affiliate Pastel Ltd, who collectively control a 50.27% shareholding in Bharti Airtel. This sale follows recent divestments, including a Rs 10,353 crore sale by Singtel earlier this month.

