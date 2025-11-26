Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Detention at Shanghai Airport

India has expressed strong objections to China after an Indian citizen was detained at Shanghai Airport under contentious circumstances. The traveler, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, faced an 18-hour detention due to alleged invalidity of her Indian passport, as she hails from Arunachal Pradesh—a region China asserts as its own.

The incident has heightened diplomatic strains between the two nations, with Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal condemning the actions as violations of international air travel conventions. China's foreign ministry has held firm, citing lawful adherence during the incident.

In recent years, India and China have been attempting to mend ties following tensions, notably during a 2020 Himalayan clash. Prime Ministers Modi and Xi Jinping emphasized diplomatic partnerships over rivalry during a recent meeting, despite continued resolutions of border disputes lingering.

