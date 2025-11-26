Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Detention at Shanghai Airport

India has lodged a formal protest with China following the detention of an Indian citizen at Shanghai Airport. Prema Wangjom Thongdok was detained due to her Indian passport being invalid because she was born in Arunachal Pradesh, a region China claims. India strongly opposes this claim and has contacted China for clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has expressed strong objections to China after an Indian citizen was detained at Shanghai Airport under contentious circumstances. The traveler, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, faced an 18-hour detention due to alleged invalidity of her Indian passport, as she hails from Arunachal Pradesh—a region China asserts as its own.

The incident has heightened diplomatic strains between the two nations, with Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal condemning the actions as violations of international air travel conventions. China's foreign ministry has held firm, citing lawful adherence during the incident.

In recent years, India and China have been attempting to mend ties following tensions, notably during a 2020 Himalayan clash. Prime Ministers Modi and Xi Jinping emphasized diplomatic partnerships over rivalry during a recent meeting, despite continued resolutions of border disputes lingering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

