Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra has announced securing new orders valued at Rs 836 crore from NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company Ltd (KESCo), and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. These orders fall under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at bolstering utility infrastructure.

The contracts will see the supply of power cables, conductors, and system-strengthening materials, developed in-house by Laser Power & Infra. Among these, KESCo made the largest order of Rs 422.11 crore, NTPC ordered Rs 212.06 crore worth of materials, while JDVVNL's order stood at Rs 202.13 crore. The company, known for its deep backward integration approach, continues to optimize costs and bolster supply chain reliability.

With upcoming plans for an IPO, the company intends to raise Rs 1,200 crore, which includes an Rs 800 crore fresh share issue and a Rs 400 crore offer for sale. Revenue for FY25 was marked at Rs 2,570 crore, with profits after tax amounting to Rs 106 crore, underlining a strong financial performance.

