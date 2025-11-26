Left Menu

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra has secured projects worth Rs 836 crore from NTPC, KESCo, and JDVVNL under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The Kolkata-based company is set to expand its operations through a proposed IPO intending to raise Rs 1,200 crore, combining fresh issues and an offer for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:51 IST
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Laser Power & Infra has announced securing new orders valued at Rs 836 crore from NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company Ltd (KESCo), and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. These orders fall under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at bolstering utility infrastructure.

The contracts will see the supply of power cables, conductors, and system-strengthening materials, developed in-house by Laser Power & Infra. Among these, KESCo made the largest order of Rs 422.11 crore, NTPC ordered Rs 212.06 crore worth of materials, while JDVVNL's order stood at Rs 202.13 crore. The company, known for its deep backward integration approach, continues to optimize costs and bolster supply chain reliability.

With upcoming plans for an IPO, the company intends to raise Rs 1,200 crore, which includes an Rs 800 crore fresh share issue and a Rs 400 crore offer for sale. Revenue for FY25 was marked at Rs 2,570 crore, with profits after tax amounting to Rs 106 crore, underlining a strong financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures

 India
2
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable T...

 India
3
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

 United States
4
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025