Senegal's Debt Dilemma: Navigating Economic Uncertainty

In recent developments, Senegal finds itself amid a fiscal storm, with bonds plummeting due to hidden debts and tensions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country is under pressure as both the IMF and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko have diverging views on debt restructuring as a viable solution.

The government revealed undisclosed debts surpassing $11 billion, leading to a freeze of Senegal's $1.8 billion IMF financial support, adversely affecting bond ratings. Although Finance Minister Cheikh Diba's discussions with the IMF initially rallied market confidence, subsequent meetings without tangible resolutions have escalated concerns.

Currently, Senegal's total debt is a staggering $42.15 billion, over 119% of its GDP. The government remains determined to navigate this financial quagmire through regional market strategies while awaiting a possible IMF resolution on misreporting issues alongside the World Bank's debt sustainability analysis.

