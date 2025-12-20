Left Menu

Operation Hawkeye Strike: U.S. Forces Deliver Retaliatory Blow Against ISIS in Syria

In response to an ISIS attack that killed U.S. personnel, the U.S. military launched extensive strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria. Called 'Operation Hawkeye Strike', the mission involved airstrikes over 70 sites. This action marks a collaborative effort between the U.S. and Syrian governments against ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 05:30 IST
The United States military escalated its efforts against the Islamic State with massive strikes in Syria on Friday, targeting over 70 sites connected to the extremist group. This move comes as a response to a deadly ISIS attack on American personnel last week, sparking what officials call 'Operation Hawkeye Strike.'

President Donald Trump, determined to deliver on his vow of retaliation, supported the operation, emphasizing it was a message of vengeance rather than the start of a new conflict. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as a strategic assault on ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weaponry.

The joint military initiative, including Syrian cooperation, saw the deployment of F-15 and A-10 jets, Apache helicopters, and HIMARS rocket systems. Syria's government, now led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, echoed their commitment to eradicating ISIS, highlighting the collaboration with the U.S. in their ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

