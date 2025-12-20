Operation Hawkeye Strike: U.S. Forces Deliver Retaliatory Blow Against ISIS in Syria

The United States military escalated its efforts against the Islamic State with massive strikes in Syria on Friday, targeting over 70 sites connected to the extremist group. This move comes as a response to a deadly ISIS attack on American personnel last week, sparking what officials call 'Operation Hawkeye Strike.'

President Donald Trump, determined to deliver on his vow of retaliation, supported the operation, emphasizing it was a message of vengeance rather than the start of a new conflict. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the operation as a strategic assault on ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weaponry.

The joint military initiative, including Syrian cooperation, saw the deployment of F-15 and A-10 jets, Apache helicopters, and HIMARS rocket systems. Syria's government, now led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, echoed their commitment to eradicating ISIS, highlighting the collaboration with the U.S. in their ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)