World Bank Approves Digital Education and Climate-Smart Farming Projects in India

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved two major development projects in India aimed at transforming education in Punjab and strengthening climate-resilient agriculture in Maharashtra. Together, the initiatives will benefit more than 6 million people, deploying cutting-edge digital solutions to boost learning outcomes, increase farm productivity, and improve livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

World Bank Acting Country Director for India, Paul Proccee, said the projects reflect India’s growing emphasis on using technology to drive inclusive growth.

“Digital infrastructure has the potential to significantly drive economic development and poverty reduction by increasing efficiency, fostering innovation, and improving outcomes in health, education, agriculture and other essential sectors,” he said. “These new projects support India’s vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed India—by promoting quality education for better jobs and using technology to improve crop productivity and livelihoods.”

Transforming Learning in Punjab: The POISE Program

The Punjab Outcomes-Acceleration in School Education (POISE) program—supported by US$286 million from the World Bank—aims to strengthen the quality of school education through data-driven decision-making, improved teaching practices, and upgraded digital infrastructure.

Improving Access, Quality, and School Readiness

The program will support:

1.3 million primary students

2.2 million secondary students

592,000 children in early childhood education

Punjab has made strong efforts in recent years to improve learning levels, but systemic challenges—such as uneven quality, infrastructural gaps, and insufficient monitoring—have slowed the pace of reform.

Task team leaders Meghna Sharma and Ragnvald Michel Maellberg said POISE aims to support the entire learning pathway.

“POISE will help improve school readiness at the pre-primary level; foundational literacy and numeracy at the primary level; and skill development at the secondary level to ensure smooth transitions into higher education or employment,” they said.

Digital Infrastructure for Smart Classrooms

A key component of the program is upgrading school technology. POISE will:

Establish fully equipped computer labs

Provide tablets and projectors

Enable digital learning tools for Math and Science

Use technology to track student learning outcomes and tailor interventions

This modern digital ecosystem will support both teachers and students, enabling innovation and interactive learning environments.

Strengthening Teachers and School Management

POISE also focuses heavily on:

Enhanced teacher training

Strengthened school leadership

Better assessment tools

Improved monitoring systems

By supporting educators and administrators, the project aims to build a system that sustains high-quality learning for years to come.

Boosting Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Maharashtra: POCRA Phase II

The Maharashtra Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA) Phase II, backed by US$490 million, builds on the success of the first phase and aims to transform farming practices through advanced digital technologies.

Benefiting Over 2 Million Farmers

The project will support more than 2 million small and marginal farmers, including:

290,000 women farmers

Farming communities across 21 climate-vulnerable districts

These farmers will gain access to improved soil health, better nutrient management, and efficient water-use practices—crucial for dealing with climate stressors such as droughts, erratic rainfall, and land degradation.

Precision Farming Technology for Higher Productivity

POCRA Phase II will introduce precision agriculture, which uses data analysis and digital tools to optimize farm inputs such as water, fertilizer, and pesticides.

Benefits include:

Higher crop yields

Reduced waste and production costs

Improved soil fertility

Stronger resilience to climate shocks

Farmers adopting these practices are expected to see an income increase of around 30%.

AI and Remote Sensing for Smarter Decisions

Task team leaders Ranjan Samantaray and Ademola Braimoh said the project will bring together a range of technologies to modernize agricultural value chains.

“This Project will support greater efficiency through data integration, real-time monitoring, remote sensing and AI in agriculture value chains for faster access to markets,” they said.

Village-level community groups and agri-tech startups will play a major role in:

Identifying investment needs

Delivering advisory services

Connecting farmers with markets and inputs

Improving local climate adaptation strategies

Financing Terms

POISE Project: 19-year maturity, including a 5-year grace period

POCRA Phase II Project: 24-year maturity, including a 6-year grace period

These long-term financing terms reflect the World Bank’s commitment to supporting India’s development priorities across education and agriculture.

Driving Inclusive Growth Through Technology

Together, the Punjab and Maharashtra projects illustrate a new model for development—one where digital innovation, skilled human capital, and climate resilience work hand-in-hand to improve lives and expand opportunity.

By modernizing classrooms and farms, strengthening systems, and empowering communities, the World Bank’s investments aim to help India build a stronger, more equitable future for millions of people.