Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

The Bihar government has announced training for 'Jeevika Didis' as drivers and conductors for women-exclusive 'pink buses.' This initiative aims to empower rural women and provide employment. Training will conclude with certification at the Institute of Driving Training and Research, driving women's empowerment in Bihar to new heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:42 IST
  • India

The Bihar government is set to drive women's empowerment forward by training 'Jeevika Didis' as drivers and conductors for the state's pink buses, a service exclusively available to female passengers. Transport Minister Shravan Kumar announced the initiative during a departmental review meeting on Wednesday.

'Jeevika Didis,' members of a state initiative aimed at empowering rural women, are invited to apply for the training by December 15. Successful candidates will receive heavy motor vehicle training in Patna and Aurangabad, preparing them to operate the pink buses managed by the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation.

This move, which Kumar hailed as opening new employment avenues, will see 200 women trained to manage 100 buses. The minister also mandated the expedited execution of pending projects and reinforced measures for road safety across the state.

