Excelsoft Technologies IPO Surges, Ends with 5% Premium on Debut

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd made a strong market debut as its shares ended Wednesday trading with a nearly 5% premium over the issue price of Rs 120. The stock opened at Rs 135, reflecting a 12.5% surge from its issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

During intraday trading, Excelsoft's stock hit a high of Rs 142.65 on the BSE before closing at Rs 125.95, showing a 4.95% gain over the issue price. Similarly, on the NSE, shares concluded at Rs 125.97 with a jump of 4.97%.

Excelsoft's IPO was highly sought after, with a subscription rate of 43.19 times on its closing day. The software-as-a-service company, valued at Rs 1,449.49 crore, plans to use proceeds for various projects, including real estate purchases and infrastructure upgrades at its Mysore facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)