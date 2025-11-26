Left Menu

Demand Drives Investment: Jamshyd Godrej's Insights

Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej emphasized the necessity of demand for industry investment, advocating for improved ease of business and regulatory reforms. Highlighting concerns over sluggish private capital expenditure, Godrej called for demand-creating measures and noted the need to reduce regulatory burdens on small enterprises, alongside supporting recent GST rationalization.

In a call for economic stimulation, Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej emphasized the pivotal role of demand in driving industry investments. Speaking at a CII event, he urged policymakers to implement strategies that bolster demand to attract both private and public investment.

Godrej highlighted the need for continued reforms on the ease of doing business, pointing out recent successes like GST rationalization. He underscored the concerns surrounding sluggish private capital expenditure, warning that a lack of demand could hinder economic growth.

Addressing regulatory challenges, he criticized the heavy burden on micro, small, and medium enterprises, advocating for reforms to alleviate these pressures. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Secretary for Industries, P Anbalagan, announced plans to unlock significant investments through the state's new manufacturing policy, targeting USD 850 billion in the manufacturing and services sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

