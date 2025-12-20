Meghalaya Embraces Local Culture with New Education Policy

The Meghalaya government has mandated the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the curriculum for children up to Class 1. This move aims to simplify learning and strengthen exposure to local culture, officials announced on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the initiative seeks to build cultural identity from foundational years, emphasizing the importance of children growing with confidence and a sense of belonging through early language learning. The new textbooks will be optional in the next academic year and compulsory thereafter.

In addition, the cabinet approved revised pay for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and ad hoc teachers and initiated a Mission Mode HIV/AIDS project. It also made green building certifications mandatory for large constructions and approved a National Games Secretariat Society to organize the 39th National Games.