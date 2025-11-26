Left Menu

Gadkari Reviews Highway Progress in Gujarat

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the construction of NH 48 near Himmatnagar, Gujarat, alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. While progress at key sites like the Motipura flyover is commendable, three overbridges are pending completion by March 2026. Gadkari will also review highway projects in Surat and Navsari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Himmatnagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:24 IST
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work on National Highway 48 near Himmatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and officials from the National Highways Authority of India, Gadkari assessed progress on major installations like the Motipura flyover and an underpass. The NH 48 section under review connects Gujarat with Rajasthan and is part of larger infrastructure developments in the area.

During the site visit, it was revealed that construction on all highway structures is progressing, with three overbridges set for completion by March 2026. Gadkari is slated to continue his evaluation of highway projects in Surat and Navsari districts, as per the official statement.

