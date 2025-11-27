Left Menu

Asian Markets Anticipate Fed Rate Cuts Amid Caution

Asian stocks surged with expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, while the yen stayed strong on intervention concerns. A holiday-shortened week limited market movements, as AI bubble worries subsided. The Chinese property sector remained troubled, while the yen and euro showed resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:43 IST
Asian Markets Anticipate Fed Rate Cuts Amid Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets experienced an uptick on Thursday, capitalizing on the rising anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month. As the yen held firm, closely watched for potential intervention, traders evaluated the chance of a rate hike before year's end.

The U.S. market closure on Thanksgiving contributed to constrained market activity, with stocks maintaining optimism and currencies seeing limited movement. Investors put aside concerns over the AI bubble that had unsettled equities earlier in November.

MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.4%, drawing strength from Wall Street, setting the stage to end a three-week downturn. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi each climbed over 1%, fueled by expectations of a Fed rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

 India
2
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
3
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
4
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025